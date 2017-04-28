LIVE BLOG: ZITF OFFICIAL OPENING

UPDATES: Simiso Mlevu and Vusumuzi Dube

1553: ZITF chairperson Ms Ruth Ncube now addressing delegates. She starts with salutations and recognises the presence of various dignitaries. She has invited Bishop Henry Muzhari to give an opening prayer. Bishop Muzhari is from the Family of God Church.

1542: The National Anthem is now being sung.

1534: President Hage Geingob is now inspecting the Guard of Honour.

1525: The two Presidents now entering the Main Arena amid whistles and ululation from the thousands in attendance.

1518: The First Ladies of the two nations have arrived at the main arena we now await the arrival of President Geingob and President Mugabe.

1517: The Zimbabwean and Namibian flags are flying at half mast in honour of the fallen hero, Zenzo Ntuliki who died at Mater dei Hospital last week.

1503: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived.

1502: Vice President Phelekezela Report Mphoko has arrived.

1501: Service chiefs are making their way to the main arena. This signals the start of the official proceedings here.

1459: President Geingob will also hand over prizes to various exhibitors who excelled at this year’s fair.

1458: The Guard of Honour is now in position ready for inspection.

1447: People are now gathered at the ZITF main arena awaiting the arrival of Namibian President Hage Geingob to officially open this year’s trade showcase. He will be accompanied by President Mugabe.

1407: The tour of exhibition stands has finished and the two Presidents are now going for a lunch break. Our blog will continue afterwards.

1400: President Mugabe has arrived at Alpha and Omega Dairy exhibition stand.

1336: The two Presidents have also toured the Ministry of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Detainees and Restrictees as well as the the Zanu PF commissariat exhibition stands.

1327: President Mugabe just toured the Zanu PF national youth league stand where he was briefed of the activities being done by the young people. Also present at the youth league stand are youth leaders of the Botswana Democratic Party.

1231: Some of the stands President Mugabe is touring include ZimTrade, Triple Tee Footwear and Konami Resources Pvt Ltd.

1228: The First Ladies are now being shown around the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) stand.

1219: President Mugabe is now being shown around the GMB stand.

1217: President Mugabe is now at Turnall exhibition stand. The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko are also touring with their principal.

1215: The two First Ladies are now touring stands accompanied by Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Cde Nomthandazo Moyo, Deputy Min of Industry and Commerce Cde Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Bona Chikore.

1209: The briefing is over now and President Mugabe together with the Namibian president are touring the stands.

1150: President Mugabe together with his Namibian counterpart have arrived and are being briefed by ZITF management. The briefing is closed to the media.

1126: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has arrived at the ZITF office where President Mugabe will have a briefing.

1036: This year’s trade exhibition is being held under the theme, “Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development.”

1034: Namibian President Hage Geingob has just landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport and he is being welcomed by President Mugabe, First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe, the two VPs Mnangagwa and Mphoko, Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.

1030: President Mugabe who arrived in Bulawayo last night has gone to the airport to welcome his Namibian counterpart who is touching down mid-morning.

1026: Ministers, senior Government officials and the general public have converged at Bulawayo airport awaiting the arrival of the Namibian president.

1024: Namibian President, Hage Geingob is today set to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). President Geingob arrived in the country on Wednesday.