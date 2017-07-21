LIVE BLOG: MAT NORTH PRESIDENTIAL YOUTH INTERFACE RALLY

Updates: Simiso Mlevu; Photography: Wilson Kakurira; Editor: Costa Mano

1226: VPs Cde Mphoko and Mnangagwa have arrived at the rally venue.

1150: President Mugabe has arrived at the Community Information Centre for the official opening

1135: The two Vice Presidents, Cdes Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa are now at the Community Information Centre formerly known as Lupane post office. They are now waiting for President Mugabe who is set to commission the resource centre. The centre is expected to boost access to information to remote areas.

1130: From the briefing, President Mugabe is expected to officially open a Community Information Centre here in the provincial capital.

1126: Some of the artists present here are Magwaza and Madlela Sikhobokhobo of Ngamnanka uSaMamo hit.

1118: President Mugabe has landed at LSU grounds and is going for a briefing shortly. Meanwhile, an assortment of artists has been entertaining people as they wait for the interaction with the President.

1116: The sound of planes hovering above multitude of party supporters invites excitement as signalled by cheers from the crowd.

1110: President Mugabe is arriving shortly at Lupane State University (LSU) where he is expected to have a briefing with Matabeleland North party leadership.

1100: The otherwise cold month of July has warmed up to the multitudes of Zanu PF supporters who have thronged the Matabeleland North capital, Lupane for an interactive meeting with President Robert Mugabe.