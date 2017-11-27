LATEST: ZRP, ZDF to conduct joint patrols

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will now resume its constitutional duties as stipulated by law, after the situation in the country normalized following the launch of Operation Restore Legacy by Zimbabwe Defence Forces on November 15.

This emerged at a joint press conference held by the ZDF and ZRP in Harare Monday morning. Speaking on behalf of the ZRP, police national chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said ZRP and ZDF will soon be conducting joint patrols to maintain law and order in the country, particularly in Harare’s central business district.



ZDF director of public relations Colonel Overson Mugwisi also warned that those found on the wrong side of the law would face its full wrath. The public was also encouraged to remain united and co-operate with security services as they discharge their duties.