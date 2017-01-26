LATEST: Pasuwa shifts goalposts as Warriors return

Eddie Chikamhi Sports Reporter

The national soccer team, the Warriors, arrived back home today from their failed attempt at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, with coach Callisto Pasuwa saying he will have to talk to his manager first before speaking about his fate.

Pasuwa had told The Herald yesterday that he was stepping down after the team finished bottom of the table in Group B at the tournament.

The Warriors arrived midday via Addis Ababa to a quiet reception at the Harare International Airport.

There was no big crowd to welcome back the team, except for a few close family members of some of the players.

Zimbabwe, who drew 2-2 with Algeria in their opening match, were winless in the three group matches.

They had targeted a quarterfinal berth, but the 2-4 defeat to Tunisia in their last group match on Monday night sealed their fate.

This was preceded by a 2-0 mauling by Senegal in another hopelessly lopsided match.

And stung by the results, Pasuwa told The Herald he was throwing in the towel and would confirm his decision once he meets his manager Gibson Mahachi and his employers at ZIFA.

But the former midfielder was coy on his position when he arrived at the Harare International Airport today.

Quizzed by reporters upon the team’s arrival, Pasuwa said he was not in a position to discuss his future.

“On that one, I have no comment as of now,” he said. “I have to meet my manager first. No comment.”

Pasuwa nonetheless confirmed that captain Willard Katsande had resigned from international football.

He said Katsande approached him on the decision to quit the Warriors and concentrate on club career, but he advised the 31-year-old midfielder to reconsider his decision.

Pasuwa said Katsande’s experience was still needed, especially with the 2019 qualifiers approaching in June.

“I think he is one guy who has been a pillar in the team,” he said. “He has been giving guidance to the players and I think maybe he needs to reconsider his decision and come back for another dance with the Warriors.”