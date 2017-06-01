LATEST: ‘No medicinal properties in quail eggs’ – Govt

May 23, 2016 Local News

quaileggs-1460833986k4gn8Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent
GOVERNMENT has dismissed claims quail eggs have medicinal properties saying this was a marketing gimmick breeding the birds. The eggs have flooded the market with major supermarkets selling them for as much as $6 per crate of 12.

Stickers on the eggs read; “treat digestive tract disorder; helps with management of anaemia; known to help against tuberculosis, bronchial allergies, diabetes and vegetative-vascular dystonia; known to improve liver function; useful in management of arterial hypertension; helps restore sexual potency in men; promotes good memory, enhance brain activity; strengthens the immune system and slows down aging organs; improves skin colour; and improves physical and mental development in children”.

In an interview with The Herald on Monday, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Aldrin Musiiwa said sellers of the product must not lie to consumers.

  • Idiot

    Ah, Ah, Ah.

  • Judas Iscariot

    When people are living in poverty,they tend to believe anything that might help change their fortunes. This includes miracle oil being offered by certain churches and now quail eggs. It’s desperation.

  • Tinovaziva

    Its not like our foolish populace is going to listen. These “jatropha” “Chinoyi diesel” fools will believe anything.

  • Truth

    I’m thinking the Health Official should not jump into conclusions and also mislead the nation. We should say statements with substantiation after conclusive tests. There is a lot on the internet on quail birds medicinal properties, so clever Zimbabweans at large who picked those URL links too advantage. Pliz note i am not into quail birds or egg sales!!! Most Zimbabwean officials are just saying statements off their heads without putting any thoughts into implications over this quail birds and eggs subject. Worse still it gets airplay on TV and country newspapers!!! We are confusing an already suffering populace. Be fair to the ordinary citizen and our folks out there guys. We need resolute statements backed with facts!!!! What’s your response to these URL links on quail birds and eggs Health Officials at large??
    **
    I know links can mislead us but can we start researching from here and get the truth as a nation!!!

    • http://www.siemens.com/ Yadah Gunner

      That’s a fact, Truth there is a lot an the Quail eggs on the internet…if our government is sincere they have test laboritories, why cant they test the Quail egg and tell the nation the truth…we have Universities why cant someone take the initiative and carry out tests then give us the Test results…Hazvibetseri kuti munongoti inhema musina kumbozvitesta..

    • pilgrim

      but the health official is a medical doctor remember

      • jj

        Benefits of zvihuta eggs is not taught at medical school! And do you know doctors only need to know 50% of their stuff to qualify?

  • Mobby

    Nhamo inhamo zvayo but we should not deceive others into believing that there are medicinal properties in the quail eggs.

  • George

    This is fact. Quail eggs are just as good as chicken eggs! The quail egg is overrated while the chicken egg is underrated. If you want those health benefits you may as well eat chicken eggs. Both quail and chicken eggs are extremely nutritious in moderation. Being nutritious is not the same as having medicinal properties. Most importantly they should be consumed in moderation. Overzealous consumption of quail eggs driven by misinformed marketing can cause obesity, heart diseases diabetes etc etc.

  • kutototo

    The government minister and the gullible Zimbabweans takangofanana, he just says there is no medicinal properties without any mention of any clinical trial to prove what he says. All the same we I looking forward to eating my first Chihuta cause I am told chinonaka, saka kurapa kana kusarapa pamberi neChihuta.

  • Tonderayi Chanakira

    As DESPERATE Zimbabweans we are very vulnerable to accepting anything Even if the prophets confirms this exaggerated and misleading marketing regarding the so called medicinal non existent properties in the quail CHIUTA bird we will believe it!!! That’s our Zimbabwe for you!!

  • Restless

    I know these birds. We used to hunt them back in the village. It was very difficult to catch one or to find the quail`s nest because of the colour of its eggs. Quail birds normally live in grasslands. The colour of the birds has something to do with its own security. In drying grass the quail can avoid detection by lying low on the ground. The birds spend most of their time on the ground and do not fly off too far when disturbed. The birds enjoy running along footpaths. I would put Chihuta in the family of Hanga and Zvikwari. It tastes like any other bird but Njiva was my favourite. In the evening we would listen to elders telling us stories about bravery, medicine and the behaviour of all sorts of animals and birds. Never did I hear of Chihuta`s medicinal properties but nutrition of course. One can get proteins from eating meat be it yechihuta or njiva, hanga kana chikwari. Perhaps high nutritional value because of what it feeds on in the bush. I am not so sure about our domesticated ones. Would we expect much more nutritional value from Chihuta than broiler or rabit when they feed on basically the same food. Yes things might be difficult but we need to come up with solutions that do not boarder on lying and manipulation of the needy.

    • Tonderayi Chanakira

      I also used kuvhima and Zvihuta kwa Mutoko kuma pa purazi ra sekuru vangu vakaenda kare It was fun Njiva, zvikwari ne Hanga was a favourite delicacy of mine and still remains the case I had problems hunting down Chihuta birds Wandifungisa our days as village boys who used kufudza mombe It was great fun I remember my late grand mother making pillows out of the Dove (njiva) feathers that I used to hunt down Those were the days my friend wandifungisa Dande akati Mutukudzi

  • Aristotle Lupus

    I have always known it to be a gimmick. Since suppliers are lying to consumers, what is the Ministry of Health doing about it? Was it going to disprove the facts had there been no interview with the Herald. Have they done any awareness campaign since the quails hit the market on such misrepresentation. If not then I think MoH, Consumer Council & other bodies are sleeping on their laurels.

  • Aristotle Lupus

    Sometimes it is best to separate issues. To condone misleading people under the guise of creativity and loss of faith in politicians is stretching it. People should just keep and sell their chihutas without the lie.Tthose in the business of keeping rabbits and road runners do so without having to lie for people to buy.

    Its no immaterial if there is someoene who has been buying the eggs to cure a certain ailment. $6 for a dozen is no joke and neither is it immaterial for the very same people you say are suffering.

  • Shepherd “Pidigori” Kombe

    They definitely help to restore sexual potency in men. I am testimony of that fact!

  • kunta

    and the chinese also eat snakes,dogs and frogs so we must copy them

    • Chihuta

      Handiti they are our all weather friends. kikikiki

  • princeloo

    the quail bird farmers are great for preserving the quail bird from extinction, l last saw a live quail in the seventies

  • James Gunike

    In developed they have developed minds because they have reverted to purely natural food whether. It is more criminal to prescribe western medicines

  • And ye shall know the truth

    It was obvious that claims on medicinal properties were a hoax, when was the study done? Where? An egg is an egg, it will always have high protein (albumin) levels that will make your kidneys work hard to eliminate excess protein in the system, a way of causing renal failure to yourself. It is not safe to eat more than 3 chicken eggs per week and thus the same with quail eggs.

  • James Gunike

    Ministry of Health you are not only useless but extremely dangerous to be entrusted with our health. Last time you were attacking Mr Tobaiwa Mudede who had his facts right, just because he doesn’t have a degree in medicine. Well let me tell you one thing. All forms of modern medicine were not discovered by degreed people.

    You are just a bunch of lazy beauracrats who can’t conduct the simplest of researches.
    Everyone, wise and foolish should know that the greatest medicine is good food and quail meet and egg ranks above average. Even good straight run sadza is good medicine so those dismissing quail meat and egg but go on to eat all forms of fowl and other ugly looking creatures are the most foolish of all time from the Days of the Garden of Eden till the end of time. Are you the so-called health officials and self proclaimed experts telling the nation and rest of Government that there is no protein and vitamins in quail meat and egg?

    Besides what better way to bolster ZIMASSET food and nutrition cluster and food import substitution mechanisms. Are you moving with the rest Government institutions in driving ZimAsset or you have some ulterior motives?. Even if it’s all in the mind, isn’t that going to spur the economy to surplus production which in turn will bring about vast export opportunities to the likes of China and other huge markets?

    It may well be that those relentlessly attacking Zvihuta are desperately doing so to protect their interests in the ailing poisonous GMO broiler industry.

  • Nancy Nkrumah

    Have those who are disputing the healing power of quail eggs tried them? If not, please do. I had skin allergies and so could not wear any low-priced ornaments such as ear rings, necklaces and bracelets – putting them on for just an hour, there would be rashes all around my neck and the holes one my ears into which the earrings are inserted would be itching and watering. After reading that quail eggs could treat allergies, I tried them and after about five crates had been consumed, I say it as a Christian and to the Glory of the Almighty God that I can now put on a one Cedi worth of earring continuous for 24hrs without any problem. NO MORE expensive necklaces and earrings.