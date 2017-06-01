LATEST: ‘No medicinal properties in quail eggs’ – Govt

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has dismissed claims quail eggs have medicinal properties saying this was a marketing gimmick breeding the birds. The eggs have flooded the market with major supermarkets selling them for as much as $6 per crate of 12.

Stickers on the eggs read; “treat digestive tract disorder; helps with management of anaemia; known to help against tuberculosis, bronchial allergies, diabetes and vegetative-vascular dystonia; known to improve liver function; useful in management of arterial hypertension; helps restore sexual potency in men; promotes good memory, enhance brain activity; strengthens the immune system and slows down aging organs; improves skin colour; and improves physical and mental development in children”.

In an interview with The Herald on Monday, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Aldrin Musiiwa said sellers of the product must not lie to consumers.

