LATEST: Energy Mutodi arrested

Crime Reporter

Harare businessman-cum-musician Energy Mutodi was today arrested following an article he posted on Facebook regarding President Mugabe’s succession.

Police sources said Mutodi was arrested by detectives from the CID Law and Order section in the morning and taken to Harare Central Police Station for further investigations.

He is still assisting police with investigations and is likely to face treason charges.

On August 6, Mutodi posted an articled with a headline, “WHY CHOOSING A SUCCESSOR IS A DIFFICULT JOB.”

“As President Robert Mugabe begins to look for a possible successor from among his subordinates, Zimbabweans are anxious to know who will eventually be picked to become the country’s second executive president,” he wrote.

“Decision making in succession issues has always been a problem among Africans; resulting in civil wars, repetitive coups and economic turmoil.

“In Lybia for example, Muammar Gaddafi was killed after more than 42 years in power and with no clear successor named. In Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo was defeated in a civil war and jailed overseas while his wife was also prosecuted and jailed for 20 years for aiding her husband in his efforts to retain power at all cost.”

Details to follow….