LATEST: Billiat robbed at gunpoint

Mamelodi Sundowns soccer star Khama Billiat starred death in the face when AK-47-wielding thugs robbed him and a petrol station in the early hours of today.

Billiat was caught in the brazen robbery when he went to the convenience store of an Engen garage in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg.

While inside the store, six gunmen entered the shop and pointed the rifles at him and other three shoppers, before relieving him of his wrist watch and wallet.

The current Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year was about to replenish his prepaid electricity card when the robbers hit.

The men also bombed the ATM inside the store while Billiat and other shoppers were lying on the floor.

Speaking to Sunday World, Billiat confirmed that the incident happened, but refused to divulge details, saying he was not authorised to speak to the media. - Sunday World/The Herald