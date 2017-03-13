Khama clamps down on ‘nosy’ journalists

March 13, 2017 Africa, Top Stories
GABORONE. – Three journalists who tried to get a closer look at Botswana President Ian Khama’s holiday home last week were allegedly detained and threatened by plainclothes security agents, according to a local NGO.

The Ink Centre for Investigative Journalism, which is based in Gaborone, says the three were briefly held on Wednesday after they travelled to investigate “unexplained developments at President Ian Khama’s holiday home near Mosu village”, around 600km northeast of the capital.

“Seven armed plainclothes security agents on quad bikes and SUVs, barred the journalists near Mosu village . . . and warned them never to ‘set foot’ near President Ian Khama’s private compound or risk death,” said the centre in a statement on Friday.

Private radio station GabzFM claimed the journalists had been following up on reports “suggesting that the military and other government agencies are alleged to be constructing a multi-million-pula compound for Khama using tax- payers money”.

Khama’s closely guarded compound at Mosu appears to be a sensitive subject in Botswana.

The Botswana Guardian reported in 2013 that Khama “settled” in Mosu in late 2000, using a luxurious caravan as temporary accommodation before being allocated land to construct a lodge and an airstrip.

The Ink Centre for Investigative Journalism claimed that last Wednesday’s incident “was part of a growing pattern of official harassment of the private media in Botswana”.

The centre’s co-founder, Konopo, was one of the three reporters who say they were detained. The others are Ntibinyane Ntibinyane and Kaombona Kanani. – News24/Ink Centre.
  • Dr. Jay

    Finally, at long last Khama is coming to the realization that the nice guy approach to politics doesn’t work.

  • kutototo

    No effort to get an official word by the sources.

  • chigayo

    who cares

    • Antitraitor

      You should care. Why not caring now? Because its Khama. Please care.

  • Freedom not just Independence

    Lol!
    At least he holidays at his village. They didnt have to follow him to overseas. And they are building a nice lodge in their own country, promoting their industries. Some every year spent millions of USD (Not Pulas!) to holiday far away from the filthy backward povo.

    • Mangwende we Chinhoyi

      Do you have his holiday itinerary? You want to make him a better person? However, he wont survive the war with journalists especially after having threatened them with death.

  • Gumbura

    Like zuma now

    • Antitraitor

      Exactly like Zuma but now in the Kalahari desert.

  • mpengo

    How shallow-minded and stereotypical!

    It’s not a bad thing and is actually common place, even in the USA…all of them with marksmen authorised to shoot to kill, should they believe there is a threat or violation of laws governing the protection of the person in leadership.

    You must be self-hating to have a default knee-jerk reflex to assume that ALL that is done in Africa is bad

  • Mangwende we Chinhoyi

    Are you trying to make Khama a better person who was wronged by the journalists, according to your western vibes of freedom of chakuti chakuti. He is just doing it the Nkandla way using the taxpayer’s money full stop. Whichever way you want to decorate him, the journalists were threatened with death.

  • Antitraitor

    Be careful not to anger the MDC-T leader because he is a very close colleague of his. They dine, act and think together.

  • Kuta Kinte

    Khama is well known for blaming his colleagues for western expediency, but now let us hear from the famous western commentators in terms of journalism.