Joss Stone wows Harare

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

They came, they sang, they entertained. It is true that if women in music are given a chance, they can do wonders in this world. This was the case with the Joss Stone concert at 7Arts Theatre over the weekend which lived up to its billing as all acts put up a dazzling performance. The concert, which featured local songstress Ammara Brown, Tammy Moyo and Gemma Griffiths, was headlined by British singer Joss Stone.

The 7 Arts had a full house despite the chilly weather and high ticket price as people from all walks of life thronged the auditorium. All the tickets were sold out, three hours prior to the event. Local acts proved that they are talented as all three of them had top- drawer acts.

Teen sensation Tammy Moyo opened up the show as she dished out songs from her old album”The 18th Rollercoaster” such as “Sango” and ‘Ndibereke” which was a sing-along with fans.

The 19-year-old musician later sang “Zuva” and “Mai Honai” which she said was inspired by her mother and is about decision-making. Rising indie-folk star Gemma Griffiths took everyone by surprise with her performance as she brought the auditorium down with her hits. First she sang her single “Irony” which had a rendition of Jah Prayzah song, “Mudhara Vachauya”.

She brought Probeatz on stage who did beat-boxing while her mixed musical style that has elements of jazz fusion saw the crowd singing along as she did popular rendition “Musarova Bigman” by Winky D which made her famous on social media.

Ammara Brown came to the stage and serenaded fans with her hits songs such as “Wachu Want” and “Bhachura”. The energetic singer-cum-dancer then showed the crowd the stuff she is made of as she sang again the normal version of all song.

She even brought her sister, Chengeto, and they did the song, “Wachu Want”. Ammara also took her fans to Nigeria as she sang “Johnny” by Yemi Alade.

The queen dancer said: “Some journalists thought the show would flop because it is only all-female casts, but look now how it is. Isn’t amazing.” She then performed another smash hit, “Mukoko” which drove the fans into frenzy mood as almost the whole auditorium gave her a standing ovation while singing along.

Ammara was again joined by Chengeto and Gemma as they did her late father song “Mapurisa”. The three women took the crowd by another surprise as they showed their energetic dance moves.

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for, Joss Stone came and conquered. She put up a top-drawer performance to prove she is a multi-Grammy Award winner, considering she was coming from Rwanda as part of her tour.

Joss introduced her guitarist Steve whom she performed with. The British singer teased fans saying: “You don’t even know me yet and you already screaming and chanting, I love you. Anyway I love you too,”.

She explained her first song, “Newborn” which she said it is about what happens someone when they wake up hung over. She was cheered by crowd and also belted out the song “Love Me”.

Although the show as a success, it had its fair share of its lows especially with the host of the night, who some critics said didn’t do well considering the magnitude of the event. Some fans who attended the show said she was okay but did not have the energy to control the crowd.