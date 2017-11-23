Hwamanda debuts & India festival

Prince Mushawevato in IMPHAL, India

HWAMANDA dance troupe is expected to make their debut appearance here at the Manipur Sangai Festival in IMPHAL, India. The festival, which is a gateway to showcase the cultural diversity and richness of Manipur attracts participants from all corners of the globe.

According to organisers of the festival, at least 20 cultural teams from different countries are participating in the fiesta. Hwamanda is representing Zimbabwe and Africa at large.

The cultural ensemble is expected to ignite the festival through their energetic and well-choreographed dances. Hwamanda left delegates that attended a two-day International Dance Festival in Ahmedabad, India enchanted earlier on this week.

The dance festival, which also featured dance groups from India and Vietnam was held on November 19 and 20. Speaking ahead of their performance, the group’s manager Lainnot Laimbo said they were ready to roar.

“This is a perfect platform for us to showcase what the group is made of. We hope to learn from other participants just as much as we will teach them one or two things with regards to arts. We will do justice on our slot. This is a stepping stone for us and we hope to leave lasting impressions in India through perfect displays,” said Laimbo.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority executive director national convention bureau, Tesa Chikaponya who is heading the Zimbabwe delegation said she was confident of Hwamanda.

“Their act is solid and they will deliver. This is more like a cultural exchange programme and we want them to learn as much as they can from other performing groups just like they will be learning from them,” she said.

“Such festivals will help them improve on issues like management and professionalism in conducting business. Also, we expect their good act to create opportunities for more Zimbabwean groups. India is one of our target markets in tourism and this is part of our strategy to capture their attention.”

A variety of cultural performances punctuate the Manipur Sangai Festival that runs for 10 days at four different venues namely Hapta Kangjeibung, Khuman Lampark Sports Complex, Lamboi Khongnangkong and Takmu in Loktak Lake.

Manipur is considerd India’s window to Southeast Asia and a key player in the government’s policy. There is a concentrated effort to quickly develop connectivity projects with the most prominent being the India-Mynanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

Hwamanda has in the past performed in high profile culture events in countries like Japan, Belgium, Seychelles, China and Denmark.