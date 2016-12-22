Hubby pours urine on wife

Margaret Matibiri Herald Reporter

A HARARE man poured urine on his wife after she served him a meal he did n0t want. Danmore Tirivayi (36) also assaulted Chengetai Hoko (31), accusing her of “eating good food in his absence”. This was after Hoko had served her husband a vegetarian meal. Tirivayi yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Anny Ndirayi facing charges of physical abuse.The prosecutor, Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano opposed bail. She feared Tirivayi might interfere with State witnesses since the complainant and suspect were staying together as husband and wife.

He was remanded in custody to December 28 for trial.

It is alleged that on December 16, Tirivayi got home drunk at around 10pm. He asked Hoko to serve him food. Hoko allegedly dished food, but he refused to eat because there was no meat.

Tirivayi is said to have dismissed the meal as junk and accused the wife of eating all the good food. Tirivayi slept on the matrimonial bed wearing his shoes in anger. He told Hoko he regretted marrying her, it is alleged. Tirivayi then started assaulting his wife until his brother intervened.