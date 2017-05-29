Hubby axes wife’s lover, attacks neighbour

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

A Harare man reportedly struck his wife’s alleged lover with an axe on the face before attacking a neighbour with a brick after he tried to restrain him, a court has heard. Cinema Chitepfa (27) from Marlborough went to Aleck Sesa’s house and confronted him over the affair he was having with his wife.

He then axed Sesa on the face and he collapsed. Chitepfa appeared before magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody to June 9 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the matter.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 19 at around 6pm, Sesa met Chitepfa at the shopping complex and Chitepfa accused him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.

An altercation ensued between the two with Sesa counter-accusing Chitepfa of spreading rumours in their neighbourhood. It is the State’s case that Sesa proceeded to his house with Chitepfa in hot pursuit. According to the State, Chitepfa was armed with an axe and ordered his alleged rival suitor to come out of the house.

It is further alleged that when Sesa walked out of the house, Chitepfa suddenly struck him with the axe on the face. He then lost consciousness. Sesa’s neighbour, Never Damiano, rushed to the scene and tried to disarm Chitepfa who wanted to strike Sesa, who was unconscious, again. Damiano failed to take the axe from Chitepfa who was violent, instead Chitepfa picked up a brick and hit Damiano on the face.

Chitepfa then vanished from the scene. Sesa and Damiano were rushed to hospital. The prosecutor told the court that Sesa was due to undergo surgery due to the deep cut he sustained during the attack.