Heroes Day preps gather momentum

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Preparations for the 37th anniversary of Heroes Day celebrations are proceeding smoothly with most logistics now in place, Harare Metropolitan Province Minister Miriam Chikukwa said yesterday.

The country celebrates its gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence on Monday next week.

The main event will be held at the National Heroes Acre, while other celebrations would be held at various heroes acres in provinces and districts across the country.

Yesterday Minister Chikukwa said preparations were progressing well. “Preparations are at an advanced stage and by the end of this week everything will be in place. As usual, we expect Zimbabweans to come to the National Heroes Acre in their thousands to pay their respects to the fallen heroes that sacrificed their lives for our independence,” she said.

Minister Chikukwa said full details on the day’s programme would be divulged on Friday. “We are going to have a press conference on Friday where we will outline what has been planned for the day to ensure its successful hosting,” Minister Chikukwa said.

A number of committees have been set up to handle the event’s logistics. In his address last year, President Mugabe said the day was not for mourning, but meant to celebrate the legacy of the country’s independence and called on Zimbabweans to cherish their sovereignty and freedom.

Thousands of people attended last year’s events with various church choirs, the Police Band and the defence forces providing entertainment.

Government also provided buses for people from outside Harare who wished to attend the main event at the national shrine.