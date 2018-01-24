Govt announces new fuel prices

January 24, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Minister Khaya Moyo

Minister Khaya Moyo

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
Government has ordered players in the petroleum industry to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect to $1,35 per litre for petrol, $1,23 per litre for diesel and $1,17 for paraffin following the reduction in excise duty announced this week.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development announced the excise duty reduction, which is expected to have a positive effect on the economy. Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo told journalists in Harare yesterday that he expected maximum cooperation from players in the petroleum industry.

“After necessary consultations and in terms of Section 225 of the Customs and Excise Act: Chapter 23.02, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development (Patrick Chinamasa) has reduced excise duty on fuel with effect from 23 January 2018,” he said.

Also read:

“The excise duty on petrol has been reduced from 0,5 cents to 0,385 cents per litre, while that on diesel and paraffin has been reduced from 0,4 (cents) to 0.33 (cents) per litre.

“In relation to the allowable maximum pump prices that should be observed by all traders, this means that the fuel prices announced this week by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority of $1,40 per litre of petrol, $1,30 of diesel and $1,24 per litre of paraffin will now come down to $1,35 per litre for petrol, $1,23 per litre for diesel and $1,17 for paraffin with immediate effect.

“As Minister of Energy and Power Development, I expect and trust that this important decision by Government shall be implemented by all concerned parties. I, therefore, expect nothing less than immediate compliance.” Minister Khaya Moyo said energy was crucial to all economic and social activities and service providers across all sectors of the economy.

“This reduction of excise duty should, therefore, benefit and stimulate the economy at large,” he said.

“I wish to point out that the reduction of fuel prices will not mean these will remain fixed. Going forward, the fuel prices will either go up or go down in tandem with international oil prices movements as has always been the case. As you are aware, OPEC and Russia have been implementing crude production cuts. These have resulted in continual firming of prices since mid-last year. I am aware that the immediate reduction of excise duty has been taken by consumers to mean an immediate reduction in the pump prices of fuel as well.

“Obviously, some matters are bound to arise that will require rectification to smoothen the transition from the old prices to the new ones.” Minister Khaya Moyo said petroleum players affected by this development should approach his ministry for possible remedies.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Rudeologist

    Well done & lets hope these good moves continue after elections

  • Pacman

    The free market should work, gvt cannot control prices, we need more fuel the prices will adjust. All about supply and demand.

    • unknown

      Hey you cant you see that the government has taken the initiative by reducing excise duty which is a cost to these fuel dealersso why not reduce the final price?

  • Mdara

    Still too expensive

  • Vangodza

    Ndoozvaitaura Chinoz achiti why muchidhurisa kudarika Zambia

    • Fred Moyo

      Duty on fuel is toooooooooooooooo much

  • Concerned Citizen

    A more realistic review would have been to reduce petrol to at most $1 per litre. We also want a choice between blended and unblended fuel. The government can introduce a say 5 cents per litre levy on unblended fuel and leave it to us to use the fuel of choice.

  • yowe

    I dont know how fuel purchases work but if the retailer had paid for the taxes when they acquired the fuel then commanding them to reduce prices does not work…

    • Agriculturalist

      I do concur with your argument man.

      • yowe

        Why?? If i imported 100,000litres of fuel and i already paid the duty and levy which equals 67cents per litre.If you tell me to reduce my price from 1.41 to 1.34 who is going to absorb the loss of 6cents/litre??

  • Bambo

    Its still too expesive. Prices should be less than $1. Compare regionally and even price per litre (wholesale)its around $0.65-$0.70 so the prices are unrealistic. Govt duty is too high I supoz

  • wonder

    It can only be in Zimbabwe where, 37 years after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system and government intervention in the free market systems, that the government is STILL dictating terms to the market.

    • unknown

      Yes the government will have to intervene where neccessary.

  • Tindo

    This has a touch of madness really!!! The answer lies in the still excessive duties charged on fuel, reduce that, and also reduce punitive charges of levies on fuel business, and allow the market to self-regulate, that’s supply and demand mechanisms for you. We cannot rely on legislative measures alone to fix our economy Cdes, simple principles may suffice to rectify these anomalies.

  • Hombarume

    How can this diluted fuel be more expensive than undiluted. You dilute the fuel with ethanol and the price goes up and not down.
    This shows my assumption that Ethanol deal was corruption only and not for the good of the nation. Ethanol is suppose to be cheap but its making petrol to be expensive and damages cars which are not make to take such fuel.
    So we have a burden of higher price by ethanol and a burden of repairs.

    May you remove the mandatory blending so that petrol gets cheaper…
    OR you have your portion from the Sugar plantation as well?

  • Nesongano

    An artificial shortage is looming given that government has decided to control the price of fuel.

    • Taneta nema analyst

      Can we have your idea tell us mybe tsananguro yako ingatibetsera

  • Olivia Musvba

    Haiwawo still kudhura

  • Disinterested Bystander

    Duty on fuel too high, the intended downstream benefits will not be achieved. Govt just need to balance is fiscal appetite. Stimulated demand side benefits. Kutsvaga mari ne tax in the current environment haiite!!

  • Milton Moyo

    the moment we say its better the less things are sorted out. it is still very expensive considering other SADC countries with a cost of $0.75 a litre.

  • Milton Moyo

    you said well, this is very expensive

  • Milton Moyo

    taura hako

  • Milton Moyo

    l thought it would be at least $0.80, you can imagine no change. am thinking that they purposely increased fuel prices so they can just reduce a little to gain support from people.

  • Milton Moyo

    l understand but l think people are just saying there was not change at all, be it duty or fuel prices

  • Margaret Macneill

    The same here in Europe. As long as the oil price is paid in Dollars and the Dollar is so weak then the price per barrel keeps going up. It is a constant battle :-(

  • unknown

    its a process and one day we will get there

  • George

    This is ridiculous. Duty reduced by 0,115 cents and fuel retailers forced to reduce price by 3.000 cents? How? The reduction in duty is a fraction of a cent but retailer forced to reduce by 3cents. Next they will force groceries to go down by 15%! Ridiculous. The reduction done on duty is a measly 0.08%, pathetic.