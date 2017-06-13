Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers: Dokora

Noah Pito in Hurungwe

Government will not hesitate to fire lazy teachers and replace them with 16 000 trained teachers on its waiting list as it moves to improve quality service under the new curriculum. This was said by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Lazarus Dokora yesterday while officiating at a ceremony organised by Hurungwe East MP Cde Sarah Mahoka to celebrate development achieved in schools in her constituency.

The ceremony was held at Karoi Enterprises Primary School at Buffalo Downs, a few kilometres outside the town. The achievements include building of decent teachers accommodation, classroom blocks and electrification of the schools.

Dr Dokora said practising teachers must embrace the new curriculum and work as expected since his ministry was ready to engage new teachers who were ready to work under the new curriculum.

“We don’t want to be forced into replacing those who dodge their duties, failing to scheme and planning their work,” he said.

“You should be found supporting what is happening in your profession rather than going against your profession.”