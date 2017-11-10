Free bash at Pagango Truck Inn

Arts Correspondent

Popular outdoor entertainment venue PaGango Truck Inn will host several musicians tomorrow at a free event that is meant to celebrate with fans and patrons. Diamond Musica, Romeo Gasa, Baba Harare, Senator Tichareva and Juntal are some of the musicians that are set to perform at the event that begins at 2pm.

Pangango Truck Inn is situated 26 kilometres along the Harare-Masvingo highway and it has hosted a number of big shows. Tomorrow’s event is dubbed “Vatican Tide Day” as it will also coincide with birthday celebrations of staffers from Vatican Tide Express Motor Spares company. Organiser of the free bash, Innocent Shito, said the show would be an event for people to come and enjoy music at the outdoor facility and have fun.

“It is a free bash and everyone is welcome. We have invited a number of musicians to come and party with their fans. The aim is to bring people together for a fun-filled Saturday. The venue is now popular with people that enjoy outdoor fun and we want to have the best of entertainment. We are happy to work with Vatican Tide on a day that is special for some of their employees,” said Shito, who is popularly known as Mhofela.

The line-up will ensure a fusion of various genres and rhumba outfit Diamond Musica is excited about the bash.

“We will play most of our hits that made waves over the past years. Diamond Musica continues to unleash good rhumba tunes and we are happy to be part of the event. For us it is a party and we invite our fans to come in their numbers to enjoy a good day.”