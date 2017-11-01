Fashion shows sink into oblivion ?

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

Gone are the days when many fashion enthusiasts would have headaches on what to wear at a fashion show. Organisers of such events would often have sleepless nights trying to put a function together for the benefit of fashion enthusiasts. The goal was to promote and nurture the talent in the fashion industry and at the same time market designers’ apparels.

After the fashion shows, celebrities, socialities and even musicians would buy the designer wear to use in their music video apart from donning them. But that is no longer the case. All the hype and activities around the fashion industry seem to have died down. What happened to all the fashion shows that used to wow fashion enthusiasts? There has been a decline in fashion shows in and around Harare, though the country boasts of renowned local artists who are making waves in the region and internationally. Some big names in the fashion industry whose apparels have found takers on different fashion ramps across the globe include David Alford, Thembani Mubochwa and Adby Znorzi. They are touted among the best in the fashion industry abroad and yet they have failed to get recognition in the country, let alone revive the local fashion scene.

Some of them have even showcased in US, Swaziland, UK, SA and Germany, rubbing shoulders with legends in fashion but, sadly the same cannot be said in their home country, where the fashion industry is actually waning. Local pageant director Mercy Mushaninga, said lack of resources and support from local corporate companies has adversely affected the fashion industry in Zimbabwe.

“Fashion shows are better run by designers, fashion houses than model agencies. We are there to provide models to the designers. Designers are slowly eyeing international fashion shows shunning their own country because of limited resources and financial constraints. It is so heart breaking yet we have local designers who are making it on international platforms,” she said. Mushaninga pleaded with the Government to support the fashion industry, saying it was also instrumental in promoting the economic growth.

“Fashion is like any other sector which also needs to be taken seriously and can develop a nation. We are tired of people focusing on things that don’t bring life to us as money is spent wrongly. Our Ministry of Tourism has to look into that and be flexible on marketing Zimbabwe through fashion,” she said. A renowned former model and beauty pageant enthusiast, Mushaninga came on the spotlight because of the Model Extravaganza, a platform for models which was fully supported by several local fashion houses back then. A local fashion designer Rebecca Aanati said the industry lacked a proper support base.

“It is true fashion shows have gone under because of lack of appreciation. We have been hosting fashion shows and not many people attend. It is always the same people who attend. We would have spent money on garments and designing yet alone no one supports us by buying. The aspect of fashion shows is to sell our brand just like what they do in Milan, Paris and New York among others. But here in Zimbabwe it is a bit different because you end up only designing for the show and it ends there. Zimbabweans need to have a clear understanding and deep meaning of fashion shows before hosting or attending,” she said. Could this be the end of fashion shows in Zimbabwe?