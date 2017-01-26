‘Fans will always determine Coca-Cola charts’

— Musicians receive Top 50 prizes

Sophie Chese-Msowa and Vongai Mbara —

Despite the uproar that followed last year’s Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 charts when Leonard Zhakata came as a dark horse and scooped three top slots to the surprise of many, organisers of the programme will not change their selection criteria.

The charts are solely based on votes from fans and some critics had suggested there is need to include a panel of adjudicators to avoid surprises, but the sponsors, Coca-Cola Zimbabwe, said the selection belong s to music fans who should vote for their favourite songs.

Speaking at the awards ceremony for winners of Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe and ZBC TV Top 50 in Harare yesterday, the company’s country manager Nomathemba Halimana, reiterated that viewers and listeners have the final say.

“Unlike other music award ceremonies where panels of experts are responsible for choosing winners, this one is unique as it belongs to the viewers and listeners. Fans are empowered to select songs and videos of their choice through a voting platform,” said Halima.

Zhakata walked away the biggest winner, pocketing a total of $6 000 after three of his songs “Madam Boss”, “Zvine Mwaka” and “Moyo Wekutenda” scooped the first, second and third prize respectively.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zhakata thanked his fans, organisers and fellow musicians Progress Chipfumo and Suluma Chimbetu with whom he collaborated with on the song ‘‘Madam Boss”.

“I would like to thank the organisers for coming up with such an event and also my colleagues Proggy and Sulu who I worked with on the song ‘Madam Boss’, they really did a good job and I really appreciate it,” said Zhakata.

“I also want to thank the fans who voted for me and I want to promise that I will continue to release good music, I have a lot in store for them this year.”

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah, who took first position of Top 50 videos for “Watora Mari” featuring Diamond Platinumz took away $2 500.

He said he will continue producing good music and videos to retain the first position. He also thanked his fans for voting.

“I want to thank my fans for the support they are giving us because it is because of them that I am here today, the day they will stop supporting my music is going to be the end of Jah Prayzah,” he said.

He said he was working hard so that his brand grows big.

“We want to come back and take the award again next year, our wish is to reach the level that the Coca- Cola brand has reached,” he said.

Other winners were Tytan and Ammara Brown who pocketed $2 000 for their video “Mukoko” while Ex-Q who was on third position with “Bhachura” video got $1 500.

Viewers and listeners from across the country also walked away with prize money, hampers, tabloids and television sets.