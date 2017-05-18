Dr Nyambayo to launch second book

Arts Reporter

Getting time to write books — be they fiction, academic or motivational — is not an easy task when the writer has other serious pressing commitments.

But Dr Andrew Nyambayo seems to beat the pressure of professional commitment in the telecommunications field to get time to put together insightful books.

As a professional with a managerial post in a local telecommunications organisation, the author says his passion to inspiring people pushes him to get time for writing despite a busy schedule.

His debut book, “Succeeding in Turbulent Times” that was published in 2008 gave scholars, executives and ordinary people advice on how to navigate harsh waters in life and it was popular with many readers.

Dr Nyambayo has just published another book titled “Intergral Marketing: Enhancing Livelihoods” that will be launched at Rainbow Towers hotel on May 26. The book is about social and professional relationships in companies and between organisations and their markets. The author spoke about his passion for writing.

“I started writing when I was young and I got encouragement when some of my articles were published in newspapers when I was still in high school. I realised that writing was a way I could reach out to people and I began taking it seriously,” said Dr Nyambayo.

“I enjoy writing subjects centred on the improvement of people’s well-being and encouraging them to pursue dreams successfully.”

The launch of “Integral Marketing: Enhancing Livelihoods” will be graced by high-profile guests including Dr Passmore Matupire of Kairos Leadership Institute, Dr Elizabeth Mamukwa of Liquid Telecom, Mrs Fidelia Gandiya of Higher Life Foundation and Mr Gidion Magaramombe of Bindura State University. Guest speaker will be Mr Thedias Kasarira who is managing director of Imara Edwards Securities.