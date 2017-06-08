District grapples with communication challenges

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE West legislator Cde Metrine Mudau has called for the urgent upgrading of communication facilities in the district, as most people are relying on mobile service providers from South Africa and Botswana. An estimated 100 000 people live in the district’s rural areas. In an interview yesterday, Cde Mudau said communication challenges were affecting the monitoring of strategic Government projects.

She said people were also facing challenges in the event of emergencies.

Cde Mudau said communication challenges were being worsened by vandalism of fixed telephone lines which used to connect most business centres in the remote parts of Beitbridge.

“The worst affected areas are Masera, Swerekei, Shashe, Jalukanga, Tuli, Malibeng, Limpopo, Dendele, Whunga and Toporo,” she said. People in remote parts of the district have to rely on police radios or foreign mobile service providers.

“It becomes a challenge when people fail to relay messages seeking help in the event of an emergency. We are appealing to Government and service providers to help us,” said Cde Mudau.

She said they were failing to keep track of progress on some community development projects owing to poor roads. The MP said they had asked Econet, NetOne and Telecel to install more base stations in the district, but the situation has not changed.