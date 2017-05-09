Chinotimbas donate to the Chingairas

Runyararo Muzavazi Herald reporter

Buhera South National Assembly Member Cde Joseph Chinotimba’s wife Sostina yesterday donated a four plate stove worth $500 to musician and war veteran Cde Dickson (Cde Chinx) Chingaira’s wife Patricia Makore.

This followed a donation of a house to the musician by the Zimbabwe Music Awards last week, as recognition of his work in uplifting local music.

The donation by Mrs Chinotimba comes barely a week after her husband donated a set of sofas worth $4 500 to the Chingaira family.

Mrs Chinotimba said in an interview: “I bought this stove because of the relationship between my husband and Cde Chinx. The new house had no stove. “They have been using a gas stove since they moved in.

“When my husband donated leather sofas, I felt it was my duty to help my fellow woman with a stove.”

Cde Chinx thanked all the well-wishers for their donations. “I am really grateful to everyone who donated, without them where would I be?” he said.

Cde Chinx’s wife Patricia said: “I am more than thankful to all donors. “ I thank uncle Chinotimba for assisting our family.”

She said Cde Chinx was showing signs of recovery. “I am surprised that these days my husband is trying to walk three steps a day,” she said.