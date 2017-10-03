CAAZ in clean-up campaign

Joyce Mukucha and Primrose Nyanzero

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) yesterday held a clean-up campaign along Harare Airport Road as part of celebrating the Customer Service Week. The campaign marked the beginning of activities lined up for the global celebrations running from October 2 to October 6. This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme: “Building Trust.”

CAAZ public relations and communications manager Mrs Annah Hungwe said: “We are celebrating customer service week jointly with our stakeholders. We have an array of activities and our initial activity is to help and make sure that the road leading to the airport is clean.

“We believe that when our customers come to Zimbabwe they want to see a clean environment and the beauty of Harare.” Mrs Hungwe said other activities of the week included visiting charity homes and prisons.

“In terms of our CSR to our customers, we are visiting Marceline Children’s Village in Hatfield to give them goodies and we have also invited them to come for the Friday function at the airport where we are going to give best service awards and customer awards,” she said. Air Zimbabwe public relations officer Viniah Bosha weighed in saying the main objective was to make sure our roads and the airport environment is clean.