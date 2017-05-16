Businessman on the run

Crime Reporter

A Harare-based businessman, who is wanted by police over a fraud case involving close to $500 000 after he allegedly sold two properties belonging to a company in Kadoma, has since gone into hiding.

Hussen Noor (38) cheated lawyers into selling two properties after producing fake documents.

Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho said Noor was wanted in connection with a case of fraud involving a total of $489 000. “Circumstances are that sometime during the month of February 2014, Laxman Properties intended to sell its immovable property situated at No. 32 Bake Street in Kadoma.

“The suspect learnt about the intended sale of the property. He went on to misrepresent to Jarvis Palframan Legal Practitioners to sell the said property on his behalf,” she said.

She said Noor gave them a fake power of attorney purporting that it was from the owner of the property.

Acting on the misrepresentation, the legal practitioners sold two of the three properties to two complainants who paid $320 000 and $169 000 respectively. “Jarvis Palframan Legal Practitioners then handed over the proceeds to the accused person. The suspect’s whereabouts are currently not known.

“His last known address is No. 211, Herbert Chitepo Heights, corner Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street, Harare,” Detective Asst Insp Chinho said.

She said they were appealing to anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to contact CID Commercial Crimes Division on (04) 753 543-7, Detective Insp Chikupo on 0772 688 321 or any nearest police station.

She urged members of the public to verify the authenticity of any property they intended to buy to avoid being duped by fraudsters.

In February, police expressed concern over an increase in white-collar crime and urged members of the public to be wary of fraudsters.

This came after police had been receiving a number of similar reports, with some of the suspects getting arrested while others are still at large.

The CID recently launched a manhunt for three suspected serial fraudsters, who defrauded companies and individuals of over $400 000.

Three suspects are Tonderai Muocha of Epworth, Israel Tangwena of Hatfield and Andrew Chikuni of Chitungwiza.