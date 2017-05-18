Bulawayo youths slam Kasukuwere

Auxilia Katongomara Bulawayo Bureau

Zanu-PF youths from Bulawayo Province are demanding answers from the party’s national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere after they were told that they would not get promised residential stands in Umvutsha.

The youths were told that the land belonged to a third party. They claimed they were short-changed by the Urban Development Corporation (Udcorp), a parastatal that falls under Cde Kasukuwere’s ministry.

Last year, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, which is headed by Cde Kasukuwere, set aside 3 300 hectares in Umvutsha to allocate the residential stands to the youths.

The Bulawayo youths alleged they lost a lot of money paying for the stands at Udcorp, only to be told that the farm belonged to someone else.

Addressing the youths at the party provincial offices at Davies Hall yesterday, Bulawayo Central district chairman Cde Magura Magura Charumbira, threatened close down Udcorp offices in the city if they did not get a satisfactory response from the Cde Kasukuwere.

“We are gathered here because the 2018 elections are almost here and we don’t have any stands,” he said. “Cde Kasukuwere promised us that by now we would be landowners, but nothing has happened.

“We were told to go and register at Udcorp and we’ve been paying monthly instalments of $50 and now we are told the farm belongs to someone who has title deeds and, therefore, cannot be allocated to anyone. “As from today, if there is no response from (Cde) Kasukuwere, we will close Udcorp offices.

“They have connived to rob us of our money, hence we want to put an end to it. We want to put a full stop to that. We want Ministers who are genuine.”

Cde Kasukuwere was not immediately available for comment. Cde Charumbira also attacked the party’s Bulawayo provincial executive, saying it was imposed on the people and was not voted into office.

“We now want a sound leadership that will represent the people,” he said. “What happened in Masvingo recently must also happen here.

“We have to vote people into office, people who have our interests at heart.” Cde Charumbira blasted Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Dennis Ndlovu, saying he was Cde Kasukuwere’s “puppet”.

“He was part of the fools that travelled to Harare to listen to (Cde) Kasukuwere and that’s why Bulawayo did not endorse Cde Kasukuwere’s ouster because he is a puppet,” he said.

Cde Charumbira was referring to a meeting of provincial chairpersons called by Cde Kasukuwere this week that was attended by four out of the 10 provincial chairpersons.

The other provincial chairs said they were waiting for the Politburo to deal with Cde Kasukuwere’s case in which all the 10 provinces passed a vote of no confidence on him, before sitting with him in meetings.