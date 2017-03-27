BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash kills 6 in Vumba

March 27, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Part of the wreckage

Cletus Mushanawani in Vumba
Six people among them four Green Motors Services (GMS) directors died in a plane crash at Vumba Mountain this morning.

The four directors were on their way from Beira to attend a board meeting in Mutare.

Investigations to establish the cause of the accident are underway but preliminary investigations attribute the crash to bad weather.

The wreckage of the eight seater plane and body parts of the victims were strewn all over the place near the mountain peak.

Details to follow…
  • Gamba ReManyika

    Shame. RIP.

  • Emru Kunanti

    Thank you for not showing us pics of the body parts. This is ethical journalism…

  • sindoooraaniket

    R.I.P. One of the reasons for my fear to fly.