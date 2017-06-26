BREAKING NEWS: Eight die in Dema accident

The kombi wreckage. All pictures by Wilson Kakurira

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Eight people were killed when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in from Hwedza to Harare rammed  into a stationary haulage truck in Dema today.

ZRP Traffic Coordinator for Mashonaland East Province Superintendent  Richard Gatsi confirmed the accident saying a 30-tonne haulage truck broke down around midnight and was parked on the road close to Dema Police Station.

The haulage truck

“Around 05:50, a kombi travelling from Hwedza to Harare carrying 11 passengers rammed into the haulage truck trailer, killing 6 people on the spot.  The injured passengers were taken to Kunaka Hospital here in Dema where two died on admission. The other three were transferred to Chitungwiza Hospital.  The deceased will be taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary,”  Supt Gatsi said.

Passersby stop to inquire about the accident.

Passersby stop to inquire about the accident.

Details to follow…
  • Aristotle

    What is happening? The accidents are happening rather too frequently of late. We have even taken these accidents across borders. Chii nhai Vatyairi? Matipedzera mhuri.

  • gede-think tank

    So sad that we lose our citizens in such horrific circumstances .It takes a concerted effort to really pull through this carnage that grips our nation time and again. The government provides the infrastructure and legislation among other things and under these trying circumstances they are achieving that with a struggle. The various groupings of transport operators should come up with various measures that promote safety for their sector ,more should be done by this group to ensure they comply with the set objectives and standards. The public have to have a conscious mind set. We as the commuting public should shun the use of unregulated ,unauthorised ,unroadworthy forms of transportation .We must be able to decipher and judge bad driver behaviour and attitude ,sms police highway patrol and remove the lot off our roads