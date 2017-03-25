Bhasikiti pulls of out Mwenezi race

From George Maponga in Masvingo

Zanu-PF is poised to retain the Mwenezi East parliamentary seat after its main rival Mr Kudakwashe Bhasikiti of Zimbabwe People First chickened out of the by-election on the basis of unfounded allegations against the revolutionary party and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Mr Bhasikiti said his withdrawal from the Mwenezi East by-election was due to alleged intimidation and vote-buying by Zanu-PF, and accused ZEC of turning a blind eye.

Prior to that, Zanu-PF had predicted a thumping victory against Mr Bhasikiti together with Mr Welcome Masuku of NCA and Mr Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress party who successfully filed papers to contest against businessman Cde Joosbi Omar, the ruling party candidate.

Mr Bhasikiti, who is the ex-Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister and Messrs Mhango and Masuku have failed to hold a single rally ahead of the by-election set for April 8.

The by-election follows the death of Mwenezi East House of Assembly member Cde Joshua Moyo of Zanu-PF in December last year.

Mr Bhasikiti argued that not holding rallies was a strategic move, saying he preferred door-to-door campaigns so that he would not expose supporters to the ruling party.

However, in a dramatic U-turn Mr Bhasikiti announced that he had pulled out of the Mwenezi East parliamentary race leaving Cde Omar to square up with Messrs Mhango and Masuku.

In his letter to ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau, Mr Bhasikiti alleged voter intimidation by Zanu-PF as reasons of withdrawing.

“We would like to formally notify you of our withdrawal from the Mwenezi East by-election.

“This has been necessitated by your failure to regulate the elections in terms of the Constitution and law of Zimbabwe, thus rendering the elections a nullity”, reads part of his letter.

“Zanu-PF and its candidate (Cde) Joosbi Omar are parcelling out free food and goodies in a vote buying gimmick contrary to the laws of this country, which clearly outlaws vote buying.

“However, despite this being brought to your attention you have failed to take any action against Zanu-PF, thus sanctioning its conduct,’’ added Mr Bhasikiti.

However, Cde Omar yesterday scoffed at Mr Bhasikiti’s claims saying the former Masvingo Minister was scared of defeat.

Cde Omar said Mr Bhasikiti was a political spent-force.

“I am a very sad person because I would have loved (Mr) Bhasikiti to contest in this by-election so that I teach him one or two political lessons,’’ he said.

Zanu-PF Mwenezi Central Committee member Cde Tafadzwa Shumba said the ruling party was targeting a huge victory.