Avoid corrupt tendencies, says Bonyongwe

Mutare Bureau

Messengers of Court must be firm while executing their duties in accordance with the Constitution and avoid corrupt tendencies that soil the name of Government. This was said by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Retired Major-General Happyton Bonyongwe at the Association of Messengers of Court Zimbabwe annual general meeting in Nyanga on Thursday.

He urged Messengers of Court to comply with all lawful instructions when executing their duties. “The office of the Messenger of Court is an essential component of our justice delivery system, hence the need to enhance information dissemination on the functions of the Messenger of Court to the general populace,” said Minister Bonyongwe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it cannot be overemphasised that Messengers of Court must always discharge their duties with honest and integrity. It should be borne in mind that an officer of the court must not act in any way which conflicts with the independent performance of his or her office.”

Minister Bonyongwe appealed to Messengers of Court to act with fairness and impartiality in all their business with members of the public. He said they should also treat members of the public with courtesy and respect. “Our justice system should be just in the results it delivers,” said Minister Bonyongwe.

“In this respect, you must be fair in the way you treat your clients. More importantly, you must deal with cases with reasonable speed. In the quest to transform judicial landscape, it is important that the function of the Messengers of Court must find practical application in a manner that does not promote the perception that justice is a social justice phenomenon.”

Minister Bonyongwe reminded Messengers of Court that the department carried his ministry’s image in the eyes of the public and their actions moulded its image. He reminded Messengers of Court to treat private information with confidentiality, saying it should not be used for personal benefit unless there were lawful instructions.

“We will not shun to wield the big stick over anyone found culpable of corrupt and unethical conduct, as such negative conduct impedes the effective running of the courts and impacts on effective justice delivery,” he said.

“Your attitude and conduct must be that of responsibility and accountability in order to boost confidence in the judiciary. You must shun all forms of corruption and its tendencies.” The association’s president Mr Smart Moyo said the meeting would allow them to continue learning the processes of their work. Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe also attended the meeting.