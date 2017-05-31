Another gang of armed robbers arrested

Tanaka Vunganai Herald Reporter—

Mbare Police Dog Section based at Waterfalls Police Station have arrested five armed robbers and recovered knives, knobkerries and axes that were used to attack residents in the suburb at night. Police said the five were robbing people along Northway and Ceres Roads in Waterfalls. National chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, confirmed the arrests.

In a statement, she identified the robbers as Victor Mubaiwa (38) of number 20 Overspill Epworth, Norman Muchemwa (38) of number 11B Matererini Flats Mbare, Bernard Kurira (34) of number 8B Matererini Flats, Moffat Phiri (34) and Joshua Mutizirwa (38) of block 5A Matererini Flats.

“On 29 May 2017 at around 2300 hours, a team of police officers ambushed the five male adults in a bushy area along Ceres Avenue, a place usually frequented by robbers and arrested them while they were hiding and ready to pounce on unsuspecting victims,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

Police instituted investigations, which led to the recovery of weapons such as knobkerries, chisel, four okapi knives and two Samsung galaxy cellphones.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba urged members of the public who may have fallen prey to the suspects to proceed to ZRP Waterfalls and identify their belongings.

“Police would like to warn would-be perpetrators of such acts that the long arm of the law will always catch up with them,” she said.

Six other armed robbers appeared in court on Monday, where it was revealed they killed four people and left eight others seriously injured in Hatcliffe and Kuwadzana in Harare and in Ruwa during their reign of terror.

In April 13, armed robbers who were targeting travellers, service stations and churches stealing cash and valuables were arrested.