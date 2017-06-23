All set for Star FM fifth anniversary

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter

The stage has been set. Musicians’ line up has been confirmed. All roads lead to Glamis Arena tonight for Star FM fifth anniversary celebrations which will see Jamaican reggae/dancehall sensation Keith Blair, better known by the stage name Anthony B performing.

Anthony B will share stage with local giants’ acts such as Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Soul Jah Love, Garry B and Templeman among others. Winky D, who has just released a single with South Africa-based dancehall star Buffalo Soldier titled “Rugare”, will defend his title as the ‘Gafa’ or Dancehall King when he goes on stage with his crew.

Man of the moment Soul Jah Love will also prove that he is a force to reckon with as he is set to dish out some of the crowd’s favourite tunes from his album “Hunyanzvi”.

The chanter this week released the single “Ndiri Zvinhu” that has taken the dancehall scene by storm. According to Star FM public relations and communications officer, Vivian Mugarisi, all is set for the celebrations with tickets selling at an amazing rate.

“We are ready and tomorrow (today) is the day. Ordinary tickets are selling at $5 ($10 at the gate) and VIP tickets are going for $15 ($20 at the gate). “This year’s celebrations are audience-centered that is why we set aside tonight for music and entertainment. This is a way to say thank you to our listeners. “Star FM is now a five-star radio station that has provided a template for contemporary broadcasting to many stations in the country,” she said.

The celebrations, which are in partnership with award winner promoter 2Kings Entertainment, began earlier this month and will conclude this weekend with the main celebrations.

Anthony B last year released his new album, “Tears Of Luv” with his label Born Fire Music and collaborated with various producers around the world including Evidence Music on his track “Life Good”.