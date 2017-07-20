Abattoirs boost for Chipinge

Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

HUNDREDS of cattle farmers in anthrax infested parts of Chipinge District will soon benefit from abattoirs to be constructed by Government in partnership with the local business community.

The abattoirs will be constructed at Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge South.

Government banned the movement of cattle in Chipinge in an effort to contain an outbreak of anthrax.

In an interview during a Manicaland Province cattle branding relaunch in Chipinge recently, acting provincial livestock production and development head, Mr Joshua Zvoutete, said construction of the abattoirs was at an advanced stage.

He said qualified personnel from his ministry and the Ministry of Health and Child Care would be dispatched to Checheche abattoirs in two weeks’ time.

“Yes, I can confirm that the provincial livestock production and development department has partnered with private players at Checheche Growth Point to construct abattoirs.

“We have already finished constructing one of the abattoirs at Molusi Meats,” said Mr Zvoutete.

“In two weeks’ time, qualified personnel will be dispatched from responsible authorities and they will be responsible for meat selection and grading,” he said.

Mr Zvoutete said construction of abattoirs in Chipinge South would boost the price of livestock and farmers would benefit from the anticipated competition.

“Farmers in lower parts of Chipinge were disadvantaged by Government’s ban of cattle movement.

“They were left with no option than to sell their cattle in Masvingo and Chiredzi at low prices,” he said.

Mr Zvoutete said construction of the abattoirs was a boost ahead of the launch of Government programmes like Command Livestock.

“Now that abattoirs are being established at Checheche Growth Point, farmers can bargain for the prices of their livestock.

“We are expecting to construct more abattoirs because there are various programmes being rolled out by Government such as Command Livestock.”

Farmers in red zones which include Tanganda, Middle Sabi, Chibuwe, Chisumbanje and Vheneka, stand to benefit more from the opening of the abattoirs.

An elated farmer, Mr Elison Muvhu, commended Government for opening markets for their livestock as well as building abattoirs close to their villages.

“We were being short-changed by buyers but with the coming competition, we hope to get favourable prices for our livestock,” he said.