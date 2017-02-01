21st February Mvt celebrations venue identified

Auxilia Katongomara: Bulawayo Bureau

The Matabeleland South organising committee for the 21st February Movement Celebrations has settled for Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) in Matobo as the venue for this year’s event.Speaking during a preparatory meeting at Matopos Research Centre yesterday, a committee member who is also Matobo North legislator Cde Never Khanye said they had initially settled for Hazel Site in the Matobo National Park, but the venue has since been shifted to Reps.

“The reason for the change is that at the first venue that we had earmarked we found out that we no longer have enough time to prepare it then we opted for a venue that is already used as a rugby pitch and can accommodate all the 10 provinces,” said Cde Khanye.

He said they were expecting to raise 150 cattle for the event that is estimated to attract over 100 000 guests.

“We have set a target to raise 150 cattle for the event, we are appealing to well-wishers to do so willingly and not to come again tomorrow and say we were forced. All A2 farmers who got offer letters must donate a beast each for this event and those that will fail we will take it that they don’t appreciate what the President has done for them,” said Cde Khanye.

He said the province was delighted to be hosting such an event and preparations were at an advanced stage.

Cde Khanye said they had put strict measures to avoid unscrupulous party members from fleecing business people and prospective donors using the party’s name.

Zanu-PF national secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said the provincial organising committee was on track. He said he was impressed by the choice of venue.

“From our assessment so far, the province has done quite well in terms of preparations. They have managed to raise some resources such as food and other logistics. So we are grateful in as far as preparations are concerned. In terms of the venue they have settled for this site which we are all viewing as a suitable venue given that there is some important infrastructure like electricity, road network, water and toilets,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said he had been advised that the province had a number of cattle, maize meal and about five tonnes of maize. Cde Chipanga said this year’s venue was in line with the youth league’s theme of promoting domestic tourism which they adopted two years ago.

“Coming to such sites is within our theme of ‘Promoting domestic tourism’. We went to Matabeleland North two years ago and had a similar event at Victoria Falls. We went to Masvingo last year, we were at Great Zimbabwe, we are in Matabeleland South, we are in Matobo and we are in line with our theme of promoting domestic tourism,” said Cde Chipanga.

He said the date and theme for this year’s celebrations has not been set, but would be availed soon.

Cde Chipanga was accompanied by members of the national youth executive among them secretary for finance Cde Tongai Kasukuwere, secretary for external affairs Cde Mphehlabayo Malinga and commissar Cde Innocent Hamandishe.

The Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Deputy Minister, Cde Abigail Damasane, members of the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South leadership, heads of Government departments and local authorities also attended yesterday’s meeting.