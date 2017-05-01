2 SA bribe-taking cops out on bail

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two South African policewomen, who were recently arrested for allegedly taking a R2 000 bribe from a Zimbabwean illegal immigrant in Polokwane, have been released on R500 bail pending trial.

The trial has been set for May 25 at the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court.

Windy Heyman (40) and Tebogo Mojapelo (32) were picked up on April 11 by that country’s organised crime unit, the Hawks, soon after receiving the payment which was made in two parts.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Province Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspects were based at Polokwane Police Station.

“It is alleged that the two arrested a Zimbabwean on April 7 for border jumping and demanded a bribe of R2 000 for her freedom.

“The victim then called her husband, who deposited R400 through e-wallet and she was released on the agreement that she would settle the R1 600 balance.”

Capt Maluleke said the two police officers confiscated the woman’s cellphone and personal belongings on the basis that they would return them upon payment of the R1 600.

He said the matter was then reported to the Hawks, who acted swiftly and arrested the two cops in Polokwane during patrols.

He added that they were trapped and arrested immediately after collecting R1 600 from an undercover detective.

“We encourage members of the community to report corrupt officials to the police. We will use everything at our disposal to fight corruption until it comes to a stop,” he said.

Over the past year, the Hawks have arrested more than 25 South African border authorities in Limpopo Province alone, on charges of fraud and corruption.