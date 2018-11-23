ZUNDAF showered with praises

Mash Central Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has applauded the United Nations Country team for contributing to the country’s development through the Zimbabwe United Nations Development Framework (ZUNDAF) in the areas of food security and nutrition.

The organisation also does work in training, climate action, health, education, environmental management, governance as well as the multi-pronged interventions against cholera.

Speaking at the Model UN held at Bindura University of Science Education recently, which is a simulation of a UN General Assembly or Security Council debate acting director for Multiracial Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Vusumusi Ntonga said he was aware that the country team was gearing to address any calamities that may arise from the El Nino phenomenon.

“I am also aware that the country team is gearing to address any calamities that may arise from the El Nino phenomenon.

“The theme that you have chosen “decent work and economic development” is central to the objectives of ending poverty and hunger. It also resonates with the Zimbabwe Government’s vision of making the country an upper middle-income economy by 2030.” Speaking at the same occasion, information officer with the United Nations Information Centre Ms Tafadzwa Mwale said she believed that the Model UN was an excellent tool to introduce young people to the world of comparative politics, international relations and diplomacy. She said it also introduced the students to the work of the UN since they are the future leaders who will soon be government officials, community leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators, lawyers and human rights defenders who will fight injustice, impunity and intolerance.

Ms Mwale said the students had chosen Sustainable Development Goal Number Eight since it was part of the global agenda to end poverty, fight inequality and justice and protect the planet as it addresses the root causes of poverty and the universal need for development that works for all people, thereby leaving no one behind.