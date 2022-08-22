ZTA engages marketers on incentive travel

The Herald

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), in an aggressive drive to create awareness on Meetings Incentives Conferences Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, held a luncheon at the weekend for the country’s top corporate executives in collaboration with the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) to engage on incentive travel in Harare.

The objective of the event was to educate corporate executives on the incentive travel strategy which entails rewarding and recognizing excellent performance and loyalty of employees thereby benefiting the employer through improved productivity.

ZTA’s chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka gave an oration on the organisation’s drive to entice corporates to embrace the concept of ‘incentivizing’ or ‘motivating’ their employees or partners through adopting travel as an incentive. She also reiterated how incentive travel was a critical subset of the MICE industry.

Businessman and Victoria Falls Destination Management Company owner, Mr Kumbi Chiweshe, also gave a talk on incentive travel while MAZ vice president, Mrs Emiliah Mabika, applauded the ZTA for the move of engaging with corporates directly.

