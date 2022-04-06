ZMC manager appointed acting secretary

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) has appointed Mr Academy Bvumayi Chinamora as the acting secretary following the retirement of Dr Tafataona Mahoso.

The appointment of Mr Chinamasa is with effect from April 1.

Mr Chinamhora is the current ZMC manager responsible for Research, Training and Development.

Dr Mahoso retired early this year as he had reached pensionable age. Dr Mahoso was ZMC’s chief executive but the office is now being managed by a secretary.

In a statement yesterday, ZMC board chair, Professor Ruby Magosvongwe said, “The secretary reports to and services the board in addition to being in charge of the ZMC operations, including actively engaging in pertinent issues affecting the commission’s constitutional mandate and helping find solutions.

Mr Chinamhora has been ZMC manager since responsible for research, training and development since 2012.

He holds an undergraduate degree in Politics and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe that he obtained in 1987. He also obtained a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

Mr Chinamhora has worked in Information, Posts and Telecommunications from 1992 to 2002 after which he joined the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

He joined the then Media Information Commission in 2006 which transformed into ZMC in 2009 as a constitutional body upholding constitutionalism and democracy through the media.

“We look forward to working well with Mr Chinamhora in his role,” said Prof Magosvongwe.