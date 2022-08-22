ZKU shifts focus to international events

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Karate Union technical director Kumbirai Musinami says following a number of local tournaments held by their members, they can now start to prepare for participation in regional and international events.

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Musinami believes they have had a better year so far with some of their affiliates staging tournaments.

“We are really excited because we are now building up again. Our athletes were not training because of covid and the standard could have gone down but we have been holding tournaments.

“So far we have had a number of tournaments, which is good for our country because our fighters are back in competition and hopefully next year we can go for regional and international tournaments.

“Tournaments that have been done so far include the UWKKO, they had a local tournament. IKO Nakamura they also had a tournament.

“Basically all these were local tournaments. As full contact we were trying to see where we are because we can’t go out with unprepared athletes,” said Musinami.

They are currently preparing for the Samson Muripo Regional Kyokushin tournament set for November.

It’s open to different styles and will feature seniors only.

Musinami said the tournaments are also a platform for the selection of national teams.