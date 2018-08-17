Zimsec June 2018 A-Level results out

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

The June 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and centre heads will start collecting them from Zimsec regional offices on Monday.

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement in a statement yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the June 2018 Zimsec Advanced Level results,” he said.

“Centre heads will be able to collect results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices from Monday, 20 August 2018.”

Prof Mwenje said the candidates recorded a 76,59 percent pass rate.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the June 2018 A-Level examination was 8 577, as compared to 4 668 in June 2017, an increase of 83,74 percent.

“The number of candidates who obtained a Grade E or better was 6 569.

This gives a percentage pass rate of 76,59.”

The number of candidates who sat for two or more subjects was 4 894, which is 57 percent of the total candidature of 8 577, while in 2017 the total number was 2 130, which was 42,52 percent.

According to Zimsec, the majority of the candidates wrote one subject, while just one candidate sat for five subjects.

School candidates who registered for two or more subjects were 1 473 and 1 077 obtained Grade E in two or more subjects, which translates to a percentage pass rate of 73,12. Private candidates who registered for two or more subjects were 3 421 and 1 605 obtained Grade E in two or more subjects, which translates to a percentage pass rate of 46,92.

Prof Mwenje said more private candidates registered for the examinations than school candidates.

There were 3 360 school candidates and 5 217 private candidates.

Prof Mwenje said this year’s A-level June examination session had eight candidates in three special needs categories, while the June 2017 session had no special needs candidates.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all those who were involved in the June 2018 examinations process,” he said.

“Zimsec hereby takes this opportunity to wish all the candidates the best of luck in their future studies and endeavours.”