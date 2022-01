Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) dismissed false social media messages circulating purporting that 2021 grade results have been released.

In an interview Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini said ZIMSEC does not release results through social media platforms but informs the nation through accredited media channels.

“ZIMSEC will announce the release of results in due course through an official press statement,” she said.