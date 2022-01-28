Uncategorised

Afrocentric firm launches German language learning platform

The Herald

Herald Reporter

A German-based Afrocentric Startup, Deutsch Connect founded by Zimbabweans based in Germany is introducing a German language learning platform that will connect students with job opportunities across the globe.

Former University of Zimbabwe lecturer, Malven Mambo, who is the Head of Languages said the Deutsch Connect Academy has already partnered with various schools, institutions and businesses in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Cameroon, Kenya, Togo, India, Nepal, Belgium and Germany.

Mr Mambo believes the knowledge of a new language opens up many doors that can be utilised in different ways as gaining access to the market where that language is spoken.

“In February we will be launching the Deutsch Connect Academy with a pilot project focusing on German language courses and job placements but planning to scale it to other languages and markets. The Platform increases engagement as it offers the flexibility in scheduling needed by learners, allows the learner to have regular live interaction with a native speaker without leaving their homes,” he said.

Mr Mambo said the training exposes learners to the widest collection of training content possible as training does not end with the Livestream, offers value to clients as they receive large amounts of language input and are given multiple practice opportunities.

“It creates a community of diverse cultures from across the world and enables learners to upload their certificates and search for jobs. Using a Learning Management System, we will be able to track the progress of all the students.

“More importantly the Platform will also enable German companies looking for African talent acquisition to search as well as put up their job offers at a time Germany faces 400,000 shortages in the labour market especially in Health Care, IT and Craftsmen,” he said.

