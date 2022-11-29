Zimpapers, West Property donate to Island Hospice

Zimpapers CEO, Mr Pikirai Deketeke (third from left) hands over proceeds from the 2022 Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk to Island Hospice executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara (third from right) in Harare yesterday. Looking on are Zimpapers Digital and Publishing Division general manager, Marks Shayamano (left), The Herald managing editor, Ruth Butaumocho (second from left), West Property finance director, Simbarashe Kadye (right) and PSMAS marketing and member service director, Edgar Makore (second from right).— Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Tina Musonza-Herald Correspondent

Zimpapers Group yesterday handed over $20 million, made up of US$18 274 and $8 million, to Island Hospice and Healthcare after raising the funds from its Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk held recently.

The funds will help Island Hospice and Helathcare to continue offering cancer treatment and its hospice services.

Some corporates, including West Property, FBC, Sunny Yifeng and Radiation Protection Authority supported the Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk in various ways.

Speaking during the handover of the funds to Island Hospice and Healthcare in Harare, Zimpapers chief executive officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke said the money was targeted at making a difference in raising cancer awareness.

“We need to come together to make a difference in our society,” he said. “All of us want to make a difference, and I am glad to say this year the numbers were encouraging because they will make a difference.

“We managed to put together with our sponsors $8 million and US$18 000. It is critical that we begin to pay back into society either as money or raising awareness and let us continue with that.”

Although much of cancer awareness tends to concentrate on those cancers that women are vulnerable to, Mr Deketeke said it was important for men to go for prostate cancer screening for early treatment.

Island Hospice and Healthcare executive director Mr Mudiwa Mundawarara said media were important in spreading the message about cancer.

“I want to thank Zimpapers because one of the most important things to do when dealing with cancer is information,” he said.

“It is absolutely essential that people learn more about cancer. Learn about its prevention and early detection, so it is important that we get the message to people.

“We are very grateful to Zimpapers for allowing us to use their electronic and print media to get that message out about cancer. Cervical, prostate and breast cancer if detected early can be treated.

“Unfortunate, about 80 percent of the diagnosis of cancer take place at stage three and stage four when cancer is advanced and is more difficult to treat so we need Zimbabweans to be aware of cancer, its causes and risks and that is why our access to media is very important.”

Zimpapers Cancer Power Walk old time participant Mrs Penelope Mutumba said it had become a culture to raise awareness about cancer.

“I joined this in 2016 and I see it has become a culture for Zimbabweans to participate in raising awareness on prevention and early detection of cancer,” she said.

“I think this is growing internationally as Zimpapers worldwide cancer walk and it is helping people to get help.”

The most common forms of cancer from the statistics from Island Hospice and Healthcare were cervical cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer, all of these forms of cancer if detected early can be treated.