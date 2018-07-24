Zimpapers shines at Megafest Awards

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

INTEGRATED media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, shone like a beacon during the Megafest 2018 Women’s Awards ceremony in Harare last Thursday after two of its senior employees scooped awards.

Head of Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) Nomsa Nkala emerged first runner-up in the Outstanding Women in Media category while group public relations and corporate affairs manager Beatrice Tonhodzayi bagged the Outstanding Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager of the Year 2018 award.

Ms Nkala was honoured for her administrative skills which have seen ZTN being awarded a television licence for content distribution.

The granting of a content distribution licence, which is a culmination of nearly a decade of investments beyond the traditional print business, fulfils Zimpapers’ long cherished aspiration of becoming a fully-fledged media house.

ZTN has already paid over $150 000 in licence fees.

The group’s bouquet targets over three million households, offering various content products at lower cost.

Plans are to start with a “feel good” 24-hour news channel, a first in the country by a locally owned company.

ZTN will also have a prime channel with 75 percent local content; a local, regional and international music channel; a fully aggregated gospel music channel; a fully packaged kids channel and all-round sports channel.

Studio construction for ZTN is at an advanced stage, with test signals already being set up.

It is expected to start broadcasting soon.

Zimpapers management believes the television terrain provides greater prospects for growth, to complement the print, radio and packaging divisions.

Speaking during the awards dinner, Ms Tonhodzayi said the awards came at a time when Zimpapers is pushing its brand to greater heights.

“Zimpapers is actually doing well in the country. I believe it means we are working hard and people can now realise that Zimpapers is changing and is a profit-making business just like other companies.

“I am happy for being recognised and I would like to thank Megafest for recognising women. I believe I exist by virtue of being an ambassador of Zimpapers.

“At Zimpapers we have outstanding female leaders such as Nomsa Nkala, who is the head of ZTN,” she said.