Zimbabwe’s Women’s Football League enters second round

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter THE Zimbabwe Women’s Football League enters the second round this weekend when the matches resume on Saturday.

Last weekend the league was on a break after teams reached the halfway mark. The second half of the league starts with log leaders Herentalstraveling to Bulawayo for a match against eight-placed Borrow Jets tomorrow.

The Students enjoy a one-point lead over second-placed and defending champions Black Rhinos Queens.

Herentals have 12 wind from 13 games and one draw. Black Rhinos Queens are inactive this weekend.

The game of the week is at Wagadhugu stadium where fourth-placed Correctional Queens host third-placed Chapungu. The Air Force of Zimbabwe side are four points behind pacesetters Herentals and would be seeking to collect maximum points to maintain pressure on the leading pack.

The Prisons and Correctional Services side are a distant fourth and are out of the league race.

Correctional Queens trail the leaders by 12 points.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Yadah Queens v Conduit Soccer Academy (Yadah ground, 11am), Harare City Queens v Black Mambas Queens (Rufaro Stadium, 11 am). Borrow Jets vHerentals Queens (Hillside Centre for Cricket Excellence, Ground B, 12 pm), Correctional Queens v Chapungu Queens (Wagadhugu, 2 pm).

Sunday: Faith Drive Queens v Mutare City Rovers (Nyamauru ground, 12 pm), Midlands State University Queens v Chipembere Queens (Wilson Fields, 11 am).