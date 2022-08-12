Zimbabwe Davis Cup team in mixed fortunes

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Davis Cup tennis team at the ongoing Africa Group III event was left in a tricky position after losing one of the two encounters they have played so far in Algiers, Algeria.

Zimbabwe, who are in Pool A together with Benin, Mozambique and Cote d’Ivoire, are fighting to be promoted back into World Group II Play-offs.

Pool B is made up of Morocco, Kenya, Namibia and Algeria.

They lost their opening encounter to Cote d’Ivoire 1-2 on Wednesday before beating Benin 2-1 on Thursday.

They are up against Mozambique today.

The winners of each pool will be directly promoted to compete in the World Group II Play-offs in 2023.

The second team in each pool will compete in a play-off on Saturday to determine the third promoted team.

Cote d’Ivoire are yet to lose in Pool A.

Zimbabwe need to win their game against Mozambique to keep their hopes of promotion alive.