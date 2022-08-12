Red carpet reception in SA blows away Chiwandire

IN GREAT COMPANY . . . World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim champion Kudakwashe “Take Money’’ Chiwandire (middle) poses for a photo with former Warriors star footballer Innocent Chikoya (right) and popular South African-based Zimbabwean socialite Sisi Melly in Johannesburg, South Africa, yesterday

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WORLD Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire was yesterday charmed by the royal reception she received upon her arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The talented female pugilist is in South Africa for the next 10 days where she will be polishing up her preparations ahead of the title defence bout against Mexico’s Zulina Munoz.

The historic fight, the first WBC-sanctioned showdown to take place in Zimbabwe ever, is scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre on August 27.

And upon touching down at the OR Tambo International Airport accompanied by her coach/manager Clyde Musonda, Chiwandire had a red-carpet rolled out for her by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani which is powered by Doves Zimbabwe.

Chiwandire was surprisingly excited with the gesture and expressed shock as she began her training camp in Johannesburg.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect such a world-class treatment. I thought we would just complete our airport formalities and head straight to our hotel,” said Chiwandire.

“It is something that surprised me, honestly. You know how it feels to have a red-carpet rolled out for you.

“It made me feel very important. I am a humble girl born in Mbare and raised in Highfield. And to have such a gesture is something that makes me feel on top of the world. It drives me to want to do even better than what I have done previously.

“This is something I truly cherish. I would like to thank Zororo Phumulani for the gesture they have shown.” The funeral services entity also facilitated a high-profile meeting between the boxer and former Warriors and Orlando Pirates star Innocent Chikoya.

“I was happy to meet football legend Innocent Chikoya as well. These are the names that we never got to see in action yet we heard a lot about them. I am very humbled to have had some time to chat with him. He is a true legend. He gave me some support messages which I will take into the ring on August 27.

“The wisdom he displayed is top of the shelf and I am really happy to have had an opportunity to meet him.”

Chiwandire will be training in South Africa for the next 10 days as she prepares for not only her biggest fight but for the biggest bout ever to be held in Zimbabwe.

She has three South African pugilists she will spar against during her stay down south.

The boxers are expected to help in her ring conditioning, given she last boxed on February 26 when she defeated Zambia’s Catherine Phiri to win the crown at the Lusaka Government Complex.

Several activities have been lined up for the boxer by Zororo Phumulani to help her focus on the task ahead.

The firm’s Marketing Manager, Tendai Mangoti, said Chiwandire will also be afforded a chance to play a small-sided football game with legends including South Africa-based former Zimbabwe internationals like Edelbert Dinha and Chikoya.

“As you might be aware, Chiwandire was a professional football player before she dumped the game for boxing. She will be happy to be involved in the game. We have talked to her manager Clyde Musonda who said football will actually improve her focus,” said Mangoti.

“We are determined as Zororo Phumulani, supported by Doves Zimbabwe, to see to it that Chiwandire gets the best out of her short stay in South Africa. We will be happy to see her successfully defend her title in Harare. She is our country’s flag bearer in the boxing ring and we should support her.”

Chiwandire’s trip to South Africa was financed by her anchor sponsors, KGK Logistics.