ZIMBABWE U19 women lose World Cup opener to England

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19 Women suffered a 174-run defeat at the hands of England Under-19 Women in their opening match at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, England – boasting players who were involved in The Hundred franchise tournament – flayed the inexperienced Zimbabwe bowling attack all over the JB Marks Oval on their way to 199 for four off their 20 overs.

Their innings got off to a fierce start as Grace Scrivens, the captain, and Liberty Heap plundered 60 runs off just 31 balls.

The opening stand was finally broken when Olinda Chare bowled Heap for 25 off 12 balls which included five fours.

Niamh Holland then joined Scrivens to take the score to 93 before the skipper fell in the 10th over for a 32-ball 45, with eight fours, bowled out by Tawananyasha Marumani.

It was not before the tally had almost doubled up when Zimbabwe took their third wicket in the 18th over, Kudzai Chigora bowling Holland for a brilliant 59 off 37 deliveries which contained six fours and a maximum.

Charis Pavely, who made 45 off 26 deliveries featuring six fours and a six, perished in the next over when she was caught by Natasha Mutomba to give Chare her second wicket, leaving Davina Perrin and Ryana MacDonald-Gay to close out the innings for a massive total of 199 for four.

Things did not get any better when Kelis Ndhlovu’s side went in to bat.

Adel Zimunhu, with five not out, made the highest score in the innings, followed by Marumani and Mutomba who each managed four runs, with four batters getting dismissed for ducks as England bundled out Zimbabwe for 25 in exactly 12 overs to win the match by 174 runs.

Scrivens was largely responsible for the carnage as she finished with four wickets for only two runs off four overs, while there were two scalps apiece for Josie Groves and Sophia Smale.

Zimbabwe will face Rwanda on Tuesday in their next match in Group B, which also includes Pakistan as the fourth team.

Match Summary:

England Under-19 Women – 199-4 in 20 overs (Niamh Holland 59, Charis Pavely 45, Grace Scrivens 45; Olinda Chare 2/34, Tawananyasha Marumani 1/27, Kudzai Chigora 1/33)

Zimbabwe Under-19 Women – 25 all out in 12 overs (Adel Zimunhu 5*, Tawananyasha Marumani 4, Natasha Mutomba 4; Grace Scrivens 4/2, Josie Groves 2/5, Sophia Smale 2/5)

England Under-19 Women won by 174 runs