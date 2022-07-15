Zimbabwe to send five fighters for taekwondo World Cup

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FIVE fighters from this country are scheduled to participate in the five-day Global Taekwondo open World Cup penciled for Sofia, Bulgaria, starting on July 25.

This will be a historical competition for Zimbabwe who will be sending participants for a Global Taekwondo Federation World Cup for the first time ever.

The last time fighters from this country were supposed to take part at the meet was in 2017 but Zimbabwe had not fully affiliated to the relatively new organisation.

But this time around the Global Taekwondo Federation (GTF) Zimbabwe have been formally invited to send contestants.

And the association has earmarked Raymond Makechemu, Collen Zhalale, Bruce Muruzakwese and founding president Nevermind Shereni for the tournament.

Shereni, who is set to relinquish his current position to someone else to concentrate on fighting, told The Herald the fighters were determined to bring medals back home.

“I can confirm that we have been invited to participate at the Global Taekwondo Federation World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria which will be held from July 25-30.

“There will also be a seminar and black belt testing in Balito from August 4-6 in which our fighters will also take part,” said Shereni.

“We have identified five fighters who we believe will help raise high our flag at the tournament.

“But, as we speak, our main challenge is a lack of sponsorship.

“Our organisation is relatively new and we want to make an impact in the world.

“This is an opportunity for us as a country to participate in our first GTF World Cup and it means a lot for us.

“We have all the faith in the fighters the organisation has picked to represent the country. We are confident they will bring medals back home and also do well at the black belt testing seminar.”

All the five have a rich history in martial arts with most of them gold medallists from different continental competitions in different styles like kyokushin.

Shereni, Zhalale and Frank Mukombegumi will take part in the grading seminar with Zhalale and Mukombegumi set for the first Dan while Shereni will be assessed for his third dan.