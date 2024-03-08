Zimbabwe to host CISM games

Takudzwa Chitsiga-Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host the annual International Military Sports Council (CISM) games at Elephant Hills Golf Club in Victoria Falls from June 16 to 23 with 20 teams expected to take part in the four-day golf tournament.

The International Military Sports Council games will be marking their 15th anniversary and it is the world’s second-largest multi-discipline sports organisation, after the International Olympic Committee with more than 20 competitions annually.

Zimbabwe was initially scheduled to host the tournament in 2019 but it was postponed.

Speaking at the official launch of the games in the capital yesterday, Air Vice Marshal Simon Nyowani said they are happy to be hosting such a prestigious competition, which fosters relations.

“We are happy to be hosting the games in Victoria Falls in June with at most 20 nations expected. So far the 15 countries have confirmed their participation in this year’s tournament.

“The games are aimed at promoting sports activities and physical education between defence forces. As Zimbabwe, we are ready to host the tournament and we will be holding a fundraising golf day at Chapman on March 22,” said Nyowani.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a member of CISM and participate in most World military games and championships.

“The games are a way of fostering friendship, peace, and solidarity between nations. As a nation, we won the bid to host the 2024 World Military Golf Championship ahead of Kenya and Ireland. Hosting the championship, is also an opportunity to promote sports tourism and sell Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice as well as buttress the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive in terms of investment and tourism,” said Nyowani. There was also an appeal for support from the corporate world.

“As the host country, we are expected to provide for officials and we call upon the involvement of the private sector. The event presents a visibility opportunity for companies and organisations that will partner with ZDF. There is a need for support for golf equipment, administration, accommodation, transport, meals, and prizes,” said Nyowani.