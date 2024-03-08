Katsande joins SA fourth division side

  • Today Thu, 07 Mar 2024

FORMER Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Willard Katsande has joined SA’s fourth-division side, Crystal Lake FC. 

The SAFA Ehlanzeni Hollywoodbets Regional League outfit confirmed Katsande’s arrival at the club on Wednesday.

The club’s hierarchy at Crystal Lake is keen to achieve its ultimate goal of winning the league and getting promoted to the ABC Motsepe League, having acquired the services of the former Zimbabwe international.

“Crystal Lake FC welcomes the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard “Salt and Vinegar” Katsande to the technical team,” reads the club’s statement. 

Katsande was in attendance when Crystal Lake suffered a 6-0 defeat to the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates, almost two weeks ago during the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 in Mpumalanga at Mbombela Stadium.

The Mpumalanga club currently sit fifth in the men’s Regional league with 38 points after 19 games. 

Katsande has joined Crystal Lake as a technical team member. He will work closely with the club’s head coach, Magic Nyalungu.

The ex-Amakhosi man worked for Sekhukhune United as Babina Noko’s ambassador after retiring from the beautiful game. Katsande comes highly recommended as he boasts both PSL and international experience. 

The retired footballer played over 270 games in the SA elite league, scoring 18 goals and contributing nine assists in the process.

Given his extensive experience, he will be expected to add value to the amateur side and help the club challenge for promotion to the ABC Motsepe League. 

Katsande also represented teams such as Gunners Harare in Zimbabwe, Ajax Cape Town, and Sekhukhune United. 

The amateur side’s next assignment is against Thaba Chweu Trouble Makers on Sunday, at Ximhungwe Stadium. — Far Post/Sports Reporter.

