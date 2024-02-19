Zimbabwe to achieve 60pc survival of children with cancer by 2030

Ivan Zhakata and Gloria Muruva

ZIMBABWE is aiming at achieving at least 60 percent survival for all children with cancer by 2030, Dr Loice Hlatshwayo an oncologist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has said.

Speaking at the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) celebrations in Harare, Dr Hlatshwayo said Zimbabwe was chosen in May 2022, to become one of the focus countries of the initiative.

The celebrations were organised by a cancer relief organisation, KidzCan to raise awareness of the early treatment of cancer in young children.

Dr Hlatshwayo said currently various programs were underway to achieve the goal of at least 60 percent survival by 2030.

“It is important to note that the global burden of cancer is increasing and 400 000 children aged between 0 and 19 years are estimated to develop cancer each year with about 90 percent of these occurring in the low to middle-income countries,” she said.

“According to the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry 2018, a total of 293 paediatric cancers from age 0 to 14 were registered in 2018 and accounted for 3.7 percent of all cancers. The most common paediatric cancers were leukaemia (18 percent), renal tumours (17 percent), retinoblastoma (15 percent), lymphoma (13 percent), soft tissue sarcomas (11 percent), central nervous system tumours (8 percent) and bone tumours (6 percent).

“Childhood cancers if diagnosed early and appropriate treatment is given, 80 percent of the cancers can be cured. Children with cancer in Zimbabwe are mainly managed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Ward A4 which is the only unit that is specifically dedicated to the management of children with cancer and other haematological conditions Ministry of Health and Child Care has supported the training of three paediatric oncologists and many oncology nurses,” she said.

Dr Hlatswayo said the main challenges faced were that only 20 percent of children with cancer in low-income countries survive versus 80 percent of survival in high-income countries.

She said the Ministry of Health and Child Care has also partnered with KidzCan in providing essential diagnostics and treatment for children with cancer.

“KidzCan has also helped in providing this beautiful halfway home for our patients that stay outside of Harare and are currently on treatment. This home has helped decongest the ward tremendously and reduce treatment abandonment.

“With the commitment from our Government and our friends and partners we believe that improving the awareness of childhood cancers in the community, early diagnosis, early referral, and early access to the correct treatment will improve our survival for children with cancer.”

KidzCan board chairperson, Reverend Garry Cross, said they aim to make a positive impact on the lives of children suffering from cancer.

“Our vision is to see a compassionate world where children with cancer are given the chance to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” he said.

“We do this through paediatric cancer awareness, control, treatment and psycho-social support in Zimbabwe. We go to places in Zimbabwe where people still do not know that children do get cancer.

“Detecting childhood cancer early is crucial in improving outcomes and our organisation’s commitment is to pursue excellence in palliative care for our children. While we are proud of the impact we have made, it is the hard truth that childhood cancer continues to cause devastation and we will therefore continue with our health personnel training programme.”

Dr Bothwell Mbuwayesango physician at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital said he was amazed that KidzCan with the help of sponsors built a Rainbow Children’s Village which houses children with cancer while receiving treatment.

“I want to appreciate KidzCan because we get our patients very late and when the oncologist asks us to remove the kidney, it is so huge that once we remove it, it weakens the kids. KidzCan has made our life very easy as we no longer stress as the information I need for a successful operation will be available.”